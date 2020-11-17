Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This is what The Crown gets very right and very wrong about Princess Diana and the AIDS crisis

PinkNews Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The Crown season four finally introduces Princess Diana and touches on her legacy of fighting HIV/AIDS stigma – with mixed results. It’s hard to think of a decade with more lasting impact on the lives of queer people than the 1980s, from the passage of Section 28 by Margaret Thatcher to the AIDS crisis and …...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Page Six - Published
News video: How 'The Crown' Season 4 captured Princess Diana's style

How 'The Crown' Season 4 captured Princess Diana's style 06:27

 See how Season 4 of Netflix's "The Crown" perfectly recreated some of Princess Diana's most iconic fashion moments.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Princess Diana's brother blasts The Crown [Video]

Princess Diana's brother blasts The Crown

Earl Spencer - the brother of the late Princess Diana - claims 'The Crown' is riddled with inaccurate and misleading information.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:38Published
Prince William Breaks Silence on Investigation Into Princess Diana’s Panorama Interview [Video]

Prince William Breaks Silence on Investigation Into Princess Diana’s Panorama Interview

The Duke of Cambridge tentatively welcomed the investigation, calling it a "step in the right direction"

Credit: People     Duration: 00:58Published
People Are Comparing Princess Diana and Meghan Markle After “The Crown” Season 4 [Video]

People Are Comparing Princess Diana and Meghan Markle After “The Crown” Season 4

Season 4 of the Netflix royal drama focuses on the late princess and her relationship with Prince Charles.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:53Published