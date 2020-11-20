Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New restrictions in Scotland will lower Covid-19 risk at Christmas – Sturgeon

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Tougher coronavirus restrictions coming into effect on Friday in Scotland will “lower the risk” of people getting Covid-19 at Christmas, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: New restrictions in Scotland will 'lower' Covid-19 risk at Christmas

New restrictions in Scotland will 'lower' Covid-19 risk at Christmas 00:45

 The risks of any relaxation of coronavirus restrictions “will not be zero”,Scotland’s First Minister has said. Speaking at the coronavirus briefing inEdinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon said that any plans to allow household mixing overthe festive period would still carry risks, but she hopes that...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Christmas rules likely to be tightened in Scotland, says Sturgeon [Video]

Coronavirus Christmas rules likely to be tightened in Scotland, says Sturgeon

Rules allowing people to meet up at Christmas in Scotland are likely to betightened when they are set out on Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The UKGovernment and devolved administrations have..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Sturgeon: Stay at home over Christmas is the default message [Video]

Sturgeon: Stay at home over Christmas is the default message

Nicola Sturgeon has said her default advice for Scots over Christmas is to stay "in your own home, within your own household". The Scottish First Minister asked Scots not to visit relatives in other..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:57Published
Public react to Christmas coronavirus rules [Video]

Public react to Christmas coronavirus rules

Members of the public in London react to the Government's announcement that upto three households will be able to mix over a period of five days underChristmas coronavirus restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published