New restrictions in Scotland will lower Covid-19 risk at Christmas – Sturgeon
Friday, 20 November 2020 () Tougher coronavirus restrictions coming into effect on Friday in Scotland will “lower the risk” of people getting Covid-19 at Christmas, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The risks of any relaxation of coronavirus restrictions “will not be zero”,Scotland’s First Minister has said. Speaking at the coronavirus briefing inEdinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon said that any plans to allow household mixing overthe festive period would still carry risks, but she hopes that...