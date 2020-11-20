New restrictions in Scotland will lower Covid-19 risk at Christmas – Sturgeon

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Christmas rules likely to be tightened in Scotland, says Sturgeon



Rules allowing people to meet up at Christmas in Scotland are likely to betightened when they are set out on Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The UKGovernment and devolved administrations have.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06 Published 4 days ago Sturgeon: Stay at home over Christmas is the default message



Nicola Sturgeon has said her default advice for Scots over Christmas is to stay "in your own home, within your own household". The Scottish First Minister asked Scots not to visit relatives in other.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:57 Published 4 days ago Public react to Christmas coronavirus rules



Members of the public in London react to the Government's announcement that upto three households will be able to mix over a period of five days underChristmas coronavirus restrictions. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:35 Published 4 days ago