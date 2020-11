Man arrested over Birmingham bombs denies any link: solicitor Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

A solicitor acting for a man arrested in connection with the Birmingham pub bombings has said his client strongly denies any link to the 1974 atrocity. A solicitor acting for a man arrested in connection with the Birmingham pub bombings has said his client strongly denies any link to the 1974 atrocity. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like