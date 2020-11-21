|
|
Barnsley v Nottingham Forest
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Barnsley and Nottingham Forest.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Nottingham Forest 2-1 Coventry
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Coventry City.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:09Published
|
Hughton hails battling Forest
Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton says he was delighted with their 1-1 draw away at Luton, as they played most of the game with 10 men following Nicholas Ioannou's red card.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:19Published
|
Hughton: Forest aiming for Premier League
New Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton says the club are targeting a return to the Premier League.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:49Published
Related news from verified sources
|