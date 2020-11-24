Xbox Series X: Currys will be selling more consoles today - how to get one

Global  
 

Daily Record Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Xbox Series X: Currys will be selling more consoles today - how to get oneCurrys PC World has confirmed that it will be selling more Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles this afternoon. In an email sent to customers, the retailer revealed that fresh stock will be available on its website at 13:00 GMT today. If you’re still looking to buy an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, head to this link on the Currys website. More to follow...
