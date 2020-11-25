Taylor Swift’s boyfriend helped write Folklore’s best song and 6 other secrets we learned from her new Disney Plus film
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () Taylor Swift dropped Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions, and with it revealed a plethora of secrets about the Grammy-nominated album. The new Taylor Swift Disney Plus film is a making-of documentary spliced with intimate studio performances. Released with just a days’ warning, and arriving hours after Folklore won five...
Dying to Be A Cheerleader Movie - Official Trailer - MarVista Entertainment - Plot synopsis: A cheerleading rivalry between the captain and new star results in a series of murders, leading them both to..