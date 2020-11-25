Global  
 

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend helped write Folklore’s best song and 6 other secrets we learned from her new Disney Plus film

PinkNews Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Taylor Swift dropped Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions, and with it revealed a plethora of secrets about the Grammy-nominated album. The new Taylor Swift Disney Plus film is a making-of documentary spliced with intimate studio performances. Released with just a days’ warning, and arriving hours after Folklore won five...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Taylor Swift releasing Folklore concert documentary

Taylor Swift releasing Folklore concert documentary 00:44

 Taylor Swift's new concert documentary, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, will be released on Disney+ this week.

