Taylor Swift's folklore: the long pond studio sessions to premiere today

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner (The National), Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) created an album that crossed genres -- a musical journey that allows us to cry and laugh, and during these trying times, makes us feel like we’re not quite so alone. They recorded "folklore" thousands of miles apart from each...
News video: Taylor Swift's Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on Disney+ - Official Trailer

Taylor Swift's Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on Disney+ - Official Trailer 01:56

 Check out the official trailer for the Disney+ documentary Taylor Swift's Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions Release Date: November 25, 2020 on Disney+ After you watch Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions let us know your review. Be the critic on...

