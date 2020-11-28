Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Harry and Meghan 'unable to speak about The Crown' over Netflix deal

Daily Record Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan 'unable to speak about The Crown' over Netflix dealPrince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'in trouble' because they can't publicly comment on the Royal family's portrayal in season 4 of The Crown thanks to their own multi-million pound Netflix deal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A turbulent year for Harry and Meghan [Video]

A turbulent year for Harry and Meghan

The Sussexes had already faced a turbulent year amid the fallout from Megxitand other controversies.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published
Meghan Markle Opens Up About 'Unbearable Grief' After Miscarriage [Video]

Meghan Markle Opens Up About 'Unbearable Grief' After Miscarriage

Meghan Markle has revealed she suffered a miscarriage in July this year, writing in the New York Times on Wednesday of the deep grief and loss she endured with her husband Prince Harry. Elizabeth..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:24Published
Duchess of Sussex says compassion can help overcome heartbreak [Video]

Duchess of Sussex says compassion can help overcome heartbreak

Duchess of Sussex says compassion can help overcome heartbreak

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:16Published