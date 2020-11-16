Prince William will 'undoubtedly detest' The Crown season 4, critics say
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Prince Harry is stepping into a "bear trap" with his and Meghan's Netflix deal amid backlash over The Crown's portrayal of his parents, royal experts say.And they're also warning that Prince William will "undoubtedly detest" Season...
Prince Harry is stepping into a "bear trap" with his and Meghan's Netflix deal amid backlash over The Crown's portrayal of his parents, royal experts say.And they're also warning that Prince William will "undoubtedly detest" Season...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources