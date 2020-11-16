Global  
 

Prince William will 'undoubtedly detest' The Crown season 4, critics say

New Zealand Herald Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Prince William will 'undoubtedly detest' The Crown season 4, critics sayPrince Harry is stepping into a "bear trap" with his and Meghan's Netflix deal amid backlash over The Crown's portrayal of his parents, royal experts say.And they're also warning that Prince William will "undoubtedly detest" Season...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana

The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana 05:21

 Actors Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor spoke to Hindustan Times about playing Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix's The Crown, what they discovered about their characters, and how they supported each other on set.

