The Crown viewers could mistake fiction for fact, Culture Secretary fears

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Viewers of hit Netflix series The Crown could be in danger of mistaking fiction for fact without a warning at the beginning of episodes, the Culture Secretary has said.
