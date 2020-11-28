The Crown viewers could mistake fiction for fact, Culture Secretary fears
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Viewers of hit Netflix series The Crown could be in danger of mistaking fiction for fact without a warning at the beginning of episodes, the Culture Secretary has said.
Viewers of hit Netflix series The Crown could be in danger of mistaking fiction for fact without a warning at the beginning of episodes, the Culture Secretary has said.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources