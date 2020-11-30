Covid: PM calls for 'unity' as he agrees to publish data behind new tiers

PM attempts to head off rebellion by MPs over new tougher tiers



Boris Johnson, who faces a Commons showdown with his own MPs over thestringent tier measures, urged the nation to “work together” with tiering,testing and vaccines. The Prime Minister is offering Parliament another chanceto vote on the restrictions early next year, saying the legislation will havea “sunset of February 3”.

