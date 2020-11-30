Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid: PM calls for 'unity' as he agrees to publish data behind new tiers

BBC News Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Boris Johnson will publish data behind England's new tiers later in a bid to win over Tory rebels.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Holiday travel and COVID-19 [Video]

Holiday travel and COVID-19

Holiday travel may lead to surge on top of surge in COVID-19 cases.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:17Published

Night curfew, no social gatherings: This state imposes new restrictions to curb COVID cases; know details

 Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar, Ganganagar will be under night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am.
DNA

Millions of Americans brace for holidays amid rising food insecurity

 COVID-19 has made it more difficult for many Americans to put food on the table. The problem reaches every community in the country and many of the people..
CBS News

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

PM attempts to head off rebellion by MPs over new tougher tiers [Video]

PM attempts to head off rebellion by MPs over new tougher tiers

Boris Johnson, who faces a Commons showdown with his own MPs over thestringent tier measures, urged the nation to “work together” with tiering,testing and vaccines. The Prime Minister is offering Parliament another chanceto vote on the restrictions early next year, saying the legislation will havea “sunset of February 3”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Britain's Johnson Asks Lawmakers to Back a Tougher Lockdown

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is asking lawmakers to support new, tiered restrictions to keep the nation's hospitals from becoming overwhelmed before a..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: PM writes to MPs amid anger over new tiers

 Boris Johnson aims to stop a Tory rebellion ahead of a vote on England's new measures on Tuesday.
BBC News

UK PM tries to head off Covid vote rebellion

 Boris Johnson aims to stop a Tory rebellion ahead of a vote on England's new measures on Tuesday.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Matt Hancock outlines new regional Covid tiers in England [Video]

Matt Hancock outlines new regional Covid tiers in England

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has outlined new regional Covid tiers in England in the country’s fight against Covid-19. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:03Published
US study suggests home health care improves COVID-19 outcomes [Video]

US study suggests home health care improves COVID-19 outcomes

The findings of a new study by the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing (Penn Nursing) suggest that 94 per cent of the COVID-19 patients discharged to home health care, which included skilled..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:43Published
Nevada COVID-19 cases surge, progress lost in battle for containment [Video]

Nevada COVID-19 cases surge, progress lost in battle for containment

Nevada is seeing a surge in new COVID-19 infections and according to new data from the Nevada Hospital Association, the progress made over the past three months to contain the virus have been wiped..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Navi Mumbai: Doctor suspended at testing centre over 'fake' COVID-19 negative reports

 The municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai has suspended Dr Sachin Nemane, who was in charge of antigen testing at the municipal corporation’s testing centre,...
Mid-Day

Government failed to protect those with disabilities during COVID spread, says Royal Commission report

 "Significant failings" in Australia's response in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic left people with a disability feeling ignored, a report has found.
SBS

Mumbai airport readies team to handle vaccine cargo

 While United Airlines began operating flights over the last weekend to gear up for shipments of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for distribution in India, preparations...
IndiaTimes