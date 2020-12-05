Liverpool mayor released on bail after bribery probe questioning
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has been released on bail after being arrested with four other people by detectives investigating allegations of bribery and witness intimidation linked to building deals in the city.
Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has been released on bail after being arrested with four other people by detectives investigating allegations of bribery and witness intimidation linked to building deals in the city.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources