Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool mayor released on bail after bribery probe questioning

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has been released on bail after being arrested with four other people by detectives investigating allegations of bribery and witness intimidation linked to building deals in the city.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson arrested and suspended from Labour

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson arrested and suspended from Labour 01:00

 The Mayor of Liverpool has been suspended from the Labour Party after he wasarrested in connection with a fraud probe into building deals in the city,sources have said.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Liverpool mayor held in bribery probe

 He and four others are being investigated over the awarding of building contracts in the city.
BBC News

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson arrested in bribery probe

 Police detain five men as part of inquiry into building and development contracts
FT.com