You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Diego Maradona memorialized on Columbian monument



A monument in Barranquilla City, Columbia is lit up in the colors of Argentina while displaying a message paying tribute to Diego Maradona on Wednesday night, November 25. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:27 Published 1 week ago People in India evacuated in inflatable boats as rain continues to lash the city of Chennai



The people living in low-lying areas have been evacuated in inflatable boats as rain continues to lash the city of Chennai, India, on Wednesday (November 25). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 1 week ago Baltimore City Elections Officials: 2020 General Election Certified Wednesday



Baltimore City Elections officials said the 2020 General Election was certified Wednesday afternoon. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:15 Published 2 weeks ago