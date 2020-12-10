Gerard Butler sends fans wild as he teases new movie trailer

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rock Around the World Movie (1957) - The Tommy Steele Story



Rock Around the World Movie (1957) aka The Tommy Steele Story - HD trailer - Plot synopsis: This is the story of the early life and rise to fame of Tommy Steele. His manager wanted him to be a tough.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:39 Published 22 hours ago Gerard Butler says his disaster movie is ‘timely’



Actor Gerard Butler says his new disaster movie ''Greenland'' - about a family fighting for survival - could not be more timely. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:57 Published 4 days ago Scooby-Doo The Sword and the Scoob Movie (2021)



Scooby-Doo The Sword and the Scoob Movie (2021) Trailer HD- Warner Bros. Entertainment - Plot synopsis: Take a journey back in time to King Arthur’s court in this legendary saga of wizards, knights,.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:00 Published 1 week ago