Gerard Butler sends fans wild as he teases new movie trailer
Thursday, 10 December 2020 (
1 week ago) The Paisley hunk posted the trailer on his Instagram for his upcoming movie Greenland, which is out next week.
Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Published
1 week ago
Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roger Dale Floyd, and more star in this new trailer for 'Greenland'. A family struggles for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster. This trailer is in HD.
Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin In 'Greenland' New Trailer 01:31
