Gerard Butler sends fans wild as he teases new movie trailer

Daily Record Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Gerard Butler sends fans wild as he teases new movie trailerThe Paisley hunk posted the trailer on his Instagram for his upcoming movie Greenland, which is out next week.
Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Published
News video: Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin In 'Greenland' New Trailer

Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin In 'Greenland' New Trailer 01:31

 Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roger Dale Floyd, and more star in this new trailer for 'Greenland'. A family struggles for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster. This trailer is in HD.

