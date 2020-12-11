Wisconsin state court judge rules against Trump lawsuit
Friday, 11 December 2020 () A Wisconsin judge has ruled against Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to overturn Joe Biden’s election win in the state, another in a string of defeats in the president’s extraordinary attempts to undo his loss.
The Trump Campaign has filed an appeal to the Nevada State Supreme Court. They want to overturn a judge's ruling that the Trump team couldn't prove that there was widespread election fraud in the state.
States Attorneys General and a whole host of lawmakers are lining up on each side of the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against the states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and..
Donald Trump’s campaign is returning to a Wisconsin court to argue for the state’s election results to be overturned, with the electoral college vote just... Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Newsy •Newsmax •NYTimes.com •Upworthy
A federal judge Thursday cast doubt on President Donald Trump's lawsuit that seeks to overturn Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin, saying siding with Trump would be... Newsmax Also reported by •New Zealand Herald •Upworthy