Wisconsin state court judge rules against Trump lawsuit

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
A Wisconsin judge has ruled against Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to overturn Joe Biden’s election win in the state, another in a string of defeats in the president’s extraordinary attempts to undo his loss.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Trump Campaign appeals to Nevada Supreme Court

Trump Campaign appeals to Nevada Supreme Court 00:15

 The Trump Campaign has filed an appeal to the Nevada State Supreme Court. They want to overturn a judge's ruling that the Trump team couldn't prove that there was widespread election fraud in the state.

