Brighton and Hove escapes Christmas lockdown
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Brighton and Hove will not be locked down for Christmas – but can only mix with other households on December 25. New Year mixing is also banned – and people must not travel to areas in the new tier 4, London and those parts of the south east now in tier 3. On Wednesday, the city escaped ...
