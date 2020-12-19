Brighton and Hove escapes Christmas lockdown Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Brighton and Hove will not be locked down for Christmas – but can only mix with other households on December 25. New Year mixing is also banned – and people must not travel to areas in the new tier 4, London and those parts of the south east now in tier 3. On Wednesday, the city escaped ... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

