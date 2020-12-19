Areas under new Tier 4 rules mean families will be separated over Christmas
Saturday, 19 December 2020 (
9 minutes ago) Peterborough, London and other areas across the South East and East will be put into Tier 4 measures tomorrow.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Areas could move down a tier before Christmas, says Jenrick
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said that some areas in England could "de-escalate" from their current tier before Christmas, following a "meaningful review" on December 16. Report by Patelr...
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:29 Published 3 weeks ago
Nottingham prepares for highest band of Covid-19 restrictions
Residents in Nottingham and surrounding boroughs have been urged to keepshowing “resilience” ahead of new Tier 3 controls coming into force. TougherCovid-19 rules for Nottingham city and the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published on October 27, 2020
Related news from verified sources