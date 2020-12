You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid-19 tiers map: More areas of South East moved to toughest restrictions



A breakdown of the rules for the three different coronavirus tiers in Englandand a look at which regions are in which tier, as Matt Hancock announces moreareas of the South East are to move to the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:59 Published 3 days ago All you need to know from the Government's coronavirus briefing



Health Secretary Matt Hancock has stressed the need for tiered restrictions toreturn to England, saying that “while we can let up a little, we can’t affordto let up a lot”. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:49 Published 3 weeks ago Matt Hancock stresses importance of tougher Tier 3 restrictions after lockdown



Matt Hancock has told MPs that the Tier 3 restrictions imposed before thesecond national lockdown in England were not strong enough. The Prime Ministerhas since unveiled beefed-up tiered restrictions.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published on November 24, 2020