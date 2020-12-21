Global  
 

Championship unveils March start date

BBC Local News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Coventry and Warwickshire -- Saracens' England internationals - including national team captain Owen Farrell - will not play a competitive game before the start of the Six Nations.
RFU Championship aims for March start date after Covid-19 delay

 BBC Local News: Channel Islands - Jersey -- English rugby's second-tier competition will start its 2020-21 season on 6 March after a delayed start due to...
