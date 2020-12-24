France’s President Emmanuel Macron no longer has virus symptoms and was leaving isolation on Thursday after a week with Covid-19, but is urging the French public to limit their contacts and remain vigilant to keep infections under control during the Christmas holidays.Full Article
Emmanuel Macron no longer has Covid-19 symptoms after week in isolation
