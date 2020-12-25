Global  
 

Carlo Ancelotti ponders options in absence of Richarlison and James Rodriguez

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti looks like having to find yet another way to win as he prepares to be without his two main creative outlets Richarlison and James Rodriguez at Sheffield United.
