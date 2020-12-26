US unemployment benefits hang in balance as Trump rages
Unemployment benefits for millions of struggling Americans are set to lapse at midnight unless US president Donald Trump signs an end-of-year Covid-19 relief and spending bill that had been considered a done deal before his sudden objections.
