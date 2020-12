Unemployment benefits expire for millions of Americans as Trump rages

Unemployment benefits expire on Saturday as relief bill still sought



Federal unemployment benefits expire on Saturday, as a COVID-19 relief bill remains unsigned by President Trump, who is calling for higher relief checks to Americans. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:04 Published 11 hours ago

From Florida Resort, Trump Holds Economic Fate Of 14 Million American Workers In His Hand



President Donald Trump faces a ticking clock with respect to the current proposed COVID-19 relief package. Trump has suggested he may reject the $900 billion package that Congress approved earlier.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 18 hours ago