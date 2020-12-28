Global  
 

Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 'Super-spreader' New Year's Eve parties could cost lives, warns Swann

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 'Super-spreader' New Year's Eve parties could cost lives, warns SwannThe Northern Ireland public have been urged not to hold potential "super-spreader" New Year's Eve parties on Thursday, with Health Minister Robin Swann warning they could cost lives.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Northern Ireland enters new lockdown

Northern Ireland enters new lockdown 00:37

 Businesses across Northern Ireland are shuttered once more as new lockdownmeasures came into effect. From Boxing Day, stricter measures than ever beforeare in place as coronavirus cases remain high.

