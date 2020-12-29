Global  
 

Scientists call for third England lockdown now to avoid "catastrophe"

Hull Daily Mail Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Scientists call for third England lockdown now to avoid catastropheIndependent Sage has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to avoid "doing too little, too late".
'Worried' scientists call for third England lockdown right now

 Members of the Independent Sage group alarmed by rising cases of Covid
