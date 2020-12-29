Scientists call for third England lockdown now to avoid "catastrophe"

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ONS: Half of new coronavirus cases in England could be mutant strain



Around half of all new coronavirus cases in England could be the new variantdiscovered in the UK, according to analysis by the Office for NationalStatistics (ONS). Concerns over the mutant strain,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 5 days ago PM has to 'toughen up over Christmas', says Labour leader



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson needs to "toughen up over Christmas" and "show some leadership", as coronavirus cases continue to rise in England. The leader of the opposition.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:58 Published 2 weeks ago PM refuses to rule out post-Xmas lockdown



Boris Johnson has refused to rule out a third lockdown for England in the weeks after Christmas, as rates continue to rise. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 01:18 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources 'Worried' scientists call for third England lockdown right now Members of the Independent Sage group alarmed by rising cases of Covid

Wales Online 3 days ago



