Scotland has recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases since the pandemic began for the third day in a row.Full Article
Scotland records third consecutive daily high of new coronavirus cases
Belfast Telegraph 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Unforgettable in 2020: Infection curves, COVID-19 dashboards
Mid-Day
Back in January 2020, Lauren Gardner, co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, was tracking..
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: KULR Technology Group, Canntab Therapeutics, Falcon Gold, CytoDyn. Revive Therapeutics, CleanSpark UPDATE ...
Proactive Investors
-
Wall Street powers to record highs to close out 2020
Proactive Investors
-
US stocks quiet but holding near record highs at the midday point of Thursday trading
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: CytoDyn. Revive Therapeutics, CleanSpark UPDATE ...
Proactive Investors
You might like
More coverage
Ontario reports record number of COVID-19 cases for third straight day as number of patients in ICU reaches alarming new high
CP24
Ontario is reporting a record number of new cases of COVID-19 for the third consecutive day along with the highest number of deaths..
-
US stocks retreat in early trade on New Year’s Eve; weekly jobless claims decline
Proactive Investors
-
Covid in Scotland: Cases hit record high for third day in a row
BBC Local News
-
New COVID-19 strain could have entered India prior to December, says AIIMS Director
Mid-Day
-
EPL: Arsenal see off Brighton 1-0 to ease pressure on Arteta
Mid-Day