Hospitals must “see sense” on the “bizarre” plan to delay the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines that will leave many vulnerable staff members in limbo, a union has warned.Full Article
Hospitals must ‘see sense’ on plans to delay second vaccine dose, warns union
Belfast Telegraph 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - DECEMBER 18, 2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - DECEMBER 18, 2020
You might like
More coverage
WCBI News at Six - Wednesday, December 16th, 2020
WCBI
WCBI News at Six - Wednesday, December 16th, 2020