Teacher assessments will replace GCSE and A-level exams this summer – Williamson
Published
GCSE, AS and A-level exams in England this summer will be replaced by school assessments, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has confirmed.Full Article
Published
GCSE, AS and A-level exams in England this summer will be replaced by school assessments, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has confirmed.Full Article
GCSE, AS and A-level exams in England this summer will be replaced by schoolassessments, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has..
Teacher assessments will replace GCSE and A-level exams in England this summer, the education secretary has announced.
Boris Johnson has insisted ‘schools are safe’ as unions and teachers call for a rethink on plans to re-open some classrooms..