Gavin Williamson confirms that TEACHERS will decide students' GCSE and A-Level grades this year as ...

Teachers will decide school pupils' GCSE, A-level and AS-level grades this summer after exams were scrapped due to Covid-related school closures, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson confirmed today. The exams that were due to be sat in May and June this year will be replaced by school-based assessments, he told the Commons in a statement this afternoon. The under-pressure minister finally faced MPs this afternoon amid chaos over the decision to close schools during the new lockdown. He told MPs that schools will be required to produce between three and five hours of online lessons per day while they are closed for up to three months. 'The last thing any education secretary wants to do is...