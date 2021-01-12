Parents question where their free school meal allowance has been spent as they share photos of out of date food, pre-portioned items and 'inadequate' food parcels.Full Article
'Not worth the bus fare' - reality of Brum's free school meal parcels
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Breaks Down Her Career
Vanity Fair
Alicia Garza, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, takes us through her activism career. From her..
You might like
More coverage
031120 5-6:30
WTVQ Lexington, KY
031120 5-6:30