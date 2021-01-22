The Worcester care home had remained Covid-free during the first wave and through to December before tragedy struck.Full Article
15 residents die with Covid-19 at care home after outbreak
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Council confirms covid outbreak at another care home
East Lindsey Target
The situation is now under control
15 residents die at care home after Covid outbreak
Wales Online
Tithe Ethical Consumption Movement
PR Newswire Asia
You might like
More coverage
Lilly: Drug can prevent COVID-19 illness in nursing homes
WLFI
Drugmaker Eli Lilly said Thursday its antibody drug can prevent COVID-19 illness in residents and staff of nursing homes and other..
-
Wireless Intercom Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Technology, Application, and Industry
GlobeNewswire
-
New variant behind massive COVID-19 outbreak at Ontario LTC home
CTV News
-
Covid in Scotland: The suburb with Scotland's highest mortality rate
BBC News
-
Top at-risk groups given Covid jab as over-70s targeted next
Tamworth Herald