Boris Johnson ‘must get G7 to back global Covid vaccine passport’ – Tony Blair
Published
Former prime minister Tony Blair has called on Boris Johnson to use the G7 to push a global coronavirus vaccine passport scheme.Full Article
Published
Former prime minister Tony Blair has called on Boris Johnson to use the G7 to push a global coronavirus vaccine passport scheme.Full Article
Government responses to the pandemic have been very different across Europe and the UK's has been driven by populism, according to..
Former prime minister Tony Blair has called on Boris Johnson to use the G7 to push a global coronavirus vaccine passport scheme. In..