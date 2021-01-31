Manchester City v West Ham United
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Live coverage of Sunday's FA Women's Super League game between Manchester City and West Ham United.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Live coverage of Sunday's FA Women's Super League game between Manchester City and West Ham United.Full Article
Dharmesh Sheth says Jesse Lingard's loan move to West Ham has been helped by the emergence of Amad Diallo at Manchester United
A look at the career of Jesse Lingard as he heads to West Ham on loan fromManchester United.