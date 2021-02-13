US senate reaches deal to skip witnesses in Trump impeachment trial
Published
The US senate has reached a deal to skip witness testimony in the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump.Full Article
Published
The US senate has reached a deal to skip witness testimony in the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump.Full Article
Even as lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin on Saturday said his team has proven through texts, videos and other elements that..
The 55-45 vote in favor of allowing witnesses means a decision in the trial is unlikely to come on Saturday.