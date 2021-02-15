Here is everything we know so far about the six important lockdown dates to be aware of.Full Article
Six key lockdown dates in Scotland you should know including restrictions review
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Key lockdown dates in Scotland's routemap - including shops and hairdressers
Daily Record
Nicola Sturgeon announced the lockdown exit action plan - here's all the key dates for restrictions easing.
You might like
More coverage
Six key dates that will guide Boris Johnson's lockdown review
The PM will produce a 'road map' out of coronavirus restrictions next week
Cambridge News
UK COVID-19 infections falling as govt mulls easing lockdown
LONDON (AP) — Clear evidence emerged Friday that the rate of coronavirus infections across the U.K. is falling sharply, just days..
SeattlePI.com