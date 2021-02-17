Captain Tom 'would have been broken' by vile abuse from online trolls
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Captain Tom's heart would 'break' to know internet trolls terrorized family
His daughter hid the vile online abuse from her 100-year-old father as she couldn't tell him 'people are hating us' after his..
Daily Record
Captain Sir Tom Moore would have been 'broken if he knew about cruel abuse', says daughter
The daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore has called out the "vile trolls" who abused her father and his family in the days leading up..
New Zealand Herald