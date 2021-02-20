Covid vaccine: All adults in UK to be offered jab by July 31
All adults in the UK should be offered a coronavirus vaccine by the end of July, Boris Johnson has pledged.Full Article
Over 40s in the U.K. could be offered the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of March.