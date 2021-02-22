Steve Bruce confident Newcastle will retain Premier League status
Published
Under-fire Steve Bruce remains bullish about Newcastle’s survival hopes despite Sunday’s defeat at former club Manchester United.Full Article
Published
Under-fire Steve Bruce remains bullish about Newcastle’s survival hopes despite Sunday’s defeat at former club Manchester United.Full Article
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says 'it's all to play for' at the bottom of the Premier League as his side currently sit..
Steve Bruce reacts to Newcastle's 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.