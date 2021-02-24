Alex Salmond offered new date to give evidence at Holyrood
Published
Alex Salmond has been invited to give evidence on Friday to the Holyrood inquiry into the Scottish Government’s botched investigation of him.Full Article
Published
Alex Salmond has been invited to give evidence on Friday to the Holyrood inquiry into the Scottish Government’s botched investigation of him.Full Article
Alex Salmond has been invited to give evidence on Friday to the Holyrood inquiry into the Scottish Government’s botched..