Dean Smith plays down drama over fantasy football leak of Jack Grealish’s injury
Published
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has drawn a line under any controversy surrounding Jack Grealish’s injury.Full Article
Published
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has drawn a line under any controversy surrounding Jack Grealish’s injury.Full Article
Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith says captain Jack Grealish will miss Saturday's Premier League match at Leeds due to a lower..
Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith has vowed to find the source of rumours of captain Jack Grealish's injury, which emerged..