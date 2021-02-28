Nicola Sturgeon's deputy is coming under pressure to release government legal advice which Alex Salmond claims will show that Minister were warned in advance that they would lose in court against him.Full Article
John Swinney faces vote of no confidence threat over Alex Salmond legal advice
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Swinney agrees to publish Salmond case legal advice
BBC News
The deputy first minister was facing a vote of no confidence over the government's advice from Alex Salmond's civil case.
-
Scottish Government to publish legal advice over Salmond judicial review
Belfast Telegraph
-
Scottish Government to hand over legal advice to Salmond Inquiry after u-turn
Daily Record
-
John Swinney's job on the line as Greens signal support for no confidence motion
Daily Record
-
No-confidence motion tabled over Salmond legal advice
BBC Local News
You might like
More coverage
John Swinney job at risk after no confidence vote tabled over Salmond Inquiry
Daily Record
Parliament has voted to see key legal advice twice, but it has never been handed over by the Government.