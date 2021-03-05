Union fury over proposed 1% pay rise for NHS staff
The Government is facing a furious backlash after calling for NHS staff in England to be restricted to a pay rise of just 1%.Full Article
The government will face a public backlash if it does not pay staff more, the RCN union warns.
A recommended 1% pay rise for NHS workers has been called "pitiful and bitterly disappointing" by nursing union leaders who said..