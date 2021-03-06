Iraqi Shiite leader reaffirms coexistence after meeting pope
Published
Iraq’s top Shiite cleric has affirmed that religious authorities have a role in protecting the country’s Christians after an historic meeting with Pope Francis.Full Article
Published
Iraq’s top Shiite cleric has affirmed that religious authorities have a role in protecting the country’s Christians after an historic meeting with Pope Francis.Full Article
By Francesco Bongarra
Pope Francis on Friday called for an end to extremism, violence and corruption as his historic..
By Courtney Mares
In a week’s time, Pope Francis is expected to make history by becoming the first pope to travel to..