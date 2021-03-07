The 79-year-old football legend has spoken of his horrifying medical ordeal in a new documentary called Never Give In which premiered at Glasgow Film Festival on Saturday.Full Article
Sir Alex Ferguson feared he would 'never speak again' after brain haemorrhage
