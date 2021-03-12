The Met Police announced earlier on Wednesday that a diplomatic protection officer held over the disappearance of Sarah Everard has been arrested on suspicion of murder.Full Article
Sarah Everard body identified after discovery in Kent woodland
A body found hidden in woodland in Kent has been identified as that of Sarah Everard.Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner..
Human remains have been discovered in the hunt for missing Sarah Everard, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has..
The discovery was made in an area of woodland in Ashford in Kent, the Met Police confirmed.
