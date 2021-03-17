Chelsea reach Champions League last eight
Chelsea move into the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in seven years with a 3-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid.Full Article
It's time to hear from the Blues head coach after Chelsea secured a place in the last eight of the Champions League
