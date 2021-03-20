Eruption of Iceland volcano easing and not affecting flights
Published
The eruption of a long-dormant volcano in Iceland is easing and should not interfere with air travel, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said.Full Article
Published
The eruption of a long-dormant volcano in Iceland is easing and should not interfere with air travel, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said.Full Article
REYKJANES PENINSULA, ICELAND — For more than two weeks now, Icelanders have been shaken by a swarm of over 20,000 earthquakes,..