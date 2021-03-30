UK records 56 more COVID deaths and 4,040 new cases as 30.6m have had first jab
Published
The UK has recorded 56 more COVID-19 deaths and 4,040 new cases in the latest 24-hour period.Full Article
Published
The UK has recorded 56 more COVID-19 deaths and 4,040 new cases in the latest 24-hour period.Full Article
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife Nutan Goel took the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Harsh Vardhan and his wife..
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan along with his wife Nutan Goel took the second shot of Covid vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung..