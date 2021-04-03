The NHS is urging anyone who qualifies for a jab but has not yet received one to book an appointment.Full Article
Latest Covid vaccine calculator shows when you should get jab
Nottingham Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Watch: Salman Khan gets 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine; Aamir Khan tests positive
HT Digital Content
Salman Khan revealed he has received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The actor took to Twitter and confirmed the news of..
More than half of county adults have had first Covid vaccine jab
Gloucestershire Echo
-
The Latest: Germany faces 'crisis of trust' amid pandemic
SeattlePI.com
-
Covid jab passports idea: Hereford pubs need punters to survive
Hereford Times
You might like
More coverage
Northern Ireland's chief medical officer insists Covid-19 jab is safe
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Dr Michael McBride receives his first jab as the vaccination programme in Northern Ireland opened to those aged 50 and above.The..
Watch: Neena Gupta yells 'mummy' as she takes Covid-19 vaccine jab
HT Digital Content
Coronavirus vaccine: 22.5 million receive jab
PA - Press Association STUDIO