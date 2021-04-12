The cottage was used by Harry and Meghan in the months following the birth of their son Archie.Full Article
Harry staying at Frogmore Cottage ahead of Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Harry ‘back in UK’ for Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral
The Duke of Sussex has returned to the UK for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, it has been reported.The Sun said Harry, wearing a..
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Duke of Sussex staying at Frogmore Cottage ahead of Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral
The Duke of Sussex has returned to the UK and is staying in his former residence, Frogmore Cottage, ahead of the Duke of..
Belfast Telegraph